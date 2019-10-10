Ban food on public transport to stop children snacking – Chief Medical Officer

Eating on public transport should be banned and the sugar tax extended, or the Government will fail to meet its target to halve childhood obesity, a major new report says. Professor Dame Sally Davies, the outgoing Chief Medical Officer for England, used her final report to demand bolder action from ministers, including stricter regulation of food companies that seek to manipulate children. She called for the successful tax on sugary drinks to be extended to milk drinks that contain added sugar, such as milkshakes, and for ministers to consider plain packaging for unhealthy food. And she said more must be done to stop youngsters being “dazzled by companies” offering junk food, saying children are “drowning in a flood of unhealthy food and drink options”.

Outgoing Chief Medical Officer for England Dame Sally Davies Credit: Amanda Benson/BBC Radio/PA

Her report puts her at odds with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has made clear his concerns over “sin taxes” such as the sugar tax, and what he sees as “the continuing creep of the nanny state”. Among her series of bold recommendations, Dame Sally said the Government should: – Prohibit eating and drinking on public transport in a bid to curb children snacking. – Extend the sugar tax to sweetened milk-based drinks with added sugar. – Ensure all publicly-funded sporting venues and major sporting events only advertise and sell low- calorie, low-fat and low-salt and/or sugar products. – Tax food firms that fail to reduce sugar, fat and salt in their products quickly enough, and consider plain packaging (as for tobacco) for junk food. – Impose a cap on the number of calories per serving at food outlets. – Make free drinking water available in takeaways, food shops and restaurants. – Phase out all marketing, advertising and sponsorship of less healthy food and drink products across all media, including online, at any major public venue or public-funded event, and on any public-sector-owned advertising site. – Curb car speed limits near schools and homes to help improve air quality and encourage children to walk or cycle. – Strengthen regulation of marketing of follow-on formula milk and improve promotion of breastfeeding, which is known to help reduce the risk of obesity. – Introduce mandatory standards for the nutritional content of foods for children under the age of two. In her review, Dame Sally said “excess weight has slowly crept up on us all and is now often accepted as normal”. Some 1.2 million children are now clinically obese, with some suffering Type 2 diabetes, asthma and musculoskeletal pain, as well as mental health problems, such as depression, she said. As many as 120,000 cases of asthma in children may be caused by overweight or obesity, her report said, while as many as 650,000 children are thought to have fatty liver disease caused by being overweight. Increasing portion sizes and the ready availability of junk food means children now, on average, consume three unhealthy snacks and sugary drinks a day, containing seven teaspoons of sugar.

