- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar suggest 'pathway to deal' after private meeting
Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar have said they see a “pathway to a possible deal” after a private meeting on Thursday.
With the crucial EU summit in Brussels starting in a week, the chance of the prime minister securing a new Withdrawal Agreement has looked increasingly unlikely.
But both leaders released a joint statement suggesting a Brexit deal could be possible and said Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will meet Michel Barnier, who is leading negotiations for the EU, on Friday.
They said in their statement: “The Prime Minister and Taoiseach have had a detailed and constructive discussion.
“Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal. Their discussion concentrated on the challenges of customs and consent.
“They also discussed the potential to strengthen bilateral relations, including on Northern Ireland.
“They agreed to reflect further on their discussions and that officials would continue to engage intensively on them.
“Following their discussions the Taoiseach will consult with the Taskforce 50 and the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will meet Michel Barnier tomorrow morning."