Broadband boost for flat residents under new plans to tackle rogue landlords

Millions of people living in flats could receive faster internet speeds under Government plans to get around rogue landlords who make upgrade work difficult. A new law is being put forward which could mean an extra 3,000 residential buildings a year will be connected to gigabit speeds, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Gigabit broadband is around 30 times the speed of superfast broadband, making it possible to download a HD film in less than 45 seconds. Operators are required to seek permission from the building’s owner to enter the property and undertake the necessary upgrade works. But improvements can be slow moving when landlords repeatedly ignore requests for access – and service providers say they get no response at all 40% of the time.

Companies can turn to the courts as a last resort, but this can be lengthy and the outcomes uncertain, as well as costing them a considerable amount. “We’re pushing ahead with delivering the digital infrastructure that will underpin the UK’s future growth and boost our productivity,” said Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan, who is visiting a block of flats in Coventry being connected to gigabit-capable broadband on Thursday. “We’ve just announced £5 billion so that people in rural communities will get gigabit speed internet at the same time as everyone else. “And we’re now making sure people living in blocks of flats and apartments are not left behind either, and can reap the huge benefits of the fastest and most resilient internet connections.” The Government says a new streamlined system via the existing Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) could lower the amount of time operators wait from six months to between six and seven weeks, and cost around £300 instead of an estimated £14,000. However, firms will need to ensure they have sent a sufficient number of notices and made serious attempts to gain access, and the Government will also legislate so that landlords will be able to challenge the making of such an order.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said the move would ensure ‘people living in blocks of flats and apartments are not left behind’ Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA