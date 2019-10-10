Friends tried to save schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death outside shopping centre

Friends and passers-by rushed to help a teenage schoolboy who was stabbed to death outside a busy shopping centre in broad daylight, Scotland Yard said. The Metropolitan Police were called to Broadway in Stratford shortly after 3pm on Thursday following reports of a stabbing. The 15-year-old was attacked on or after getting off a bus which had stopped close to the Stratford Shopping Centre, the force said. Friends rushed to help him and members of the public performed first aid at the scene, it added.

Police forensics at the scene Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Police and paramedics found the schoolboy with “critical injuries” and despite battling to save his life he was pronounced dead at the scene near the shopping centre at 3.49pm. The force said his next of kin have been informed but formal identification and a post-mortem examination were yet to take place. Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole, who is leading the investigation, branded it a “senseless attack” and said a murder investigation had been launched.

Police said inquiries are ongoing Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

He added: “First and foremost are thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends. “They so tragically are having to come to terms with this terrible loss of life. “The victim of this stabbing was a schoolboy with his whole life ahead of him. He had everything to live for. “This was a senseless attack and we share the concern and alarm this murder will no doubt cause in the local community. “What we know now is that the victim was attacked on or shortly after alighting from a bus which stopped very close to Stratford Shopping Centre near Tramway Avenue. “An altercation took place and he was fatally wounded. “We know that the victim’s friends came to his aid and members of the public provided first aid at the scene.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.