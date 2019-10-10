UK Weather forecast: Further wet and windy weather forecast for tomorrow.

This Evening and Tonight: Some clear spells, but also bands of rain or showers moving east, most persistent over parts of western Scotland and later Wales. Windy with coastal gales in the west.

Friday: Cloudy across central and southern areas with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Further north, sunny spells and showers, these merging into persistent rain at times in western Scotland. Windy.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Mixture of drier interludes and further heavy rain and showers, persistent for a time over southern and western parts. Windy at times, especially near coasts. Temperatures around the seasonal norm.