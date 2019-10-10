George Clooney calls Donald Trump’s remark on Kurds ‘pretty shocking’

George Clooney has said he was appalled US president Donald Trump partly justified the decision to withdraw US troops from Syria by stating Kurds “didn’t help us with Normandy” during the Second World War.

The politically active Hollywood actor, director and producer told a business seminar in Finland’s capital that he found Mr Trump’s words from a day earlier “a pretty shocking statement”.

Clooney accused Washington of leaving the allies of US forces in Syria to deal alone with Turkey’s military offensive.