How a dog is helping students cope with stresses of university life

Bessie, a three-year-old Jack Russell, is joining the fight to help students with their mental health.

As the new academic year gets under way, with all the pressures that entails for students, Newcastle University is offering them the chance to borrow Bessie and take her for a walk around local parks.

Other universities offer therapy dogs for stressed students, and some have dog-walking schemes, but Newcastle University believes theirs is the only one that lets people take a dogs out for an unsupervised stroll.

Bessie belongs to Sally Ingram, the university’s director of Student Health and Wellbeing, who said: “Research has shown that time spent with animals can alleviate worry, provide comfort and help people deal with feelings of isolation and loneliness – all issues that students can sometimes struggle with.