Key recommendations to curb childhood obesity

Outgoing Chief Medical Officer Professor Dame Sally Davies has made a series of bold recommendations to tackle childhood obesity. She advises: – Prohibit eating and drinking on public transport in a bid to curb children snacking. Exceptions include drinking fresh water, breastfeeding and eating and drinking for medical conditions. – Extend the sugar tax to sweetened milk-based drinks with added sugar. – Ensure all publicly-funded sporting venues and major sporting events only advertise and sell low calorie, low fat, low salt and/or sugar products.

The report called for the sugar tax to be extended to sweetened milk-based products Credit: PA

– Tax food firms that fail to reduce sugar, fat and salt in their products quickly enough, and consider plain packaging (as for tobacco) for junk food. – Conduct an urgent review of VAT rates on food and drink, with a possible higher rate of VAT on unhealthy food which could be used to subsidise fruit and vegetables. – A cap on the maximum calories per serving at food outlets. – Free drinking water to be made available in take-aways, food shops and restaurants, and more drinking fountains and “water refill” stations in public places, rail and bus stations, parks and shopping centres. – Consistent labelling on food and drink for the whole out-of-home food and drink sector, including hospitals and leisure centres. – Phasing out all marketing, advertising and sponsorship of less healthy food and drink products across all mediums, including online, at any major public venue or public-funded event and on any public-sector-owned advertising site.

The out-of-home food and drink sector should use consistent labelling, according to the report Credit: PA