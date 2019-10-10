Man fined £40 after kicking Labour MP Jess Phillips's constituency door

Michael Roby (left) arrested for kicking the constituency office door of Labour MP Jess Phillips (right) has been fined £40. Credit: PA

A warehouse worker arrested for kicking the constituency office door of Labour MP Jess Phillips has been fined £40. Michael Roby was said to be "hyper" when arrested by police after shouting "is this the fascist party offices?" and "why are you blocking democracy" last month. After emerging from Birmingham's magistrates' court on Thursday, Mr Roby referred to himself as working class, made reference to “the 51%” and shouted at reporters: “I have stood up for democracy. Look what happened to me. I got sent to court.”

The 36-year-old spoke only to plead guilty and confirm his address during the court hearing. He was also ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge. Magistrates were told Mr Roby was arrested after staff at the Labour MP's office called police at around 2.30pm hat a man was outside "calling everyone fascists" and that they had turned off an intercom. The front door of the office in Birmingham was kicked with force, although no damage was caused, the court heard.

Labour MP Jess Phillips. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

During a subsequent interview, Mr Roby told police he was annoyed with Ms Phillips's political views. He said he became angry and banged on the door of the constituency office with his fists because it was shut. Mr Roby's lawyer told the court the defendant lost his job and was remorseful for his actions. He also said Mr Roby suffered from depression and anxiety amid concerns he had mental ill health following a breakdown.

Michael Roby leaving Birmingham Magistrates’ Court. Credit: Matthew Cooper/PA