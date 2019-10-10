Philip Hammond: No general election until after Brexit extension

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond is today essentially asking the Prime Minister, who's meeting the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in a last minute attempt to hammer out a Brexit deal, to think again.

He tells ITV News that while he hopes that Boris Johnson will get a deal "it isn't going to be the deal that he's put on the table".

He says the proposals put forward by Downing Street are old ideas that have already been rejected by Brussels.

I put it to him that he had two years in Government to come up with a deal and that was also rejected, by MPs.

"All of us are repackaging elements that have been looked at before," he concedes.

Asked if Boris Johnson was genuinely trying to get a deal, he said he thinks Mr Johnson is trying but that the people around the PM dion't want a deal.

He wouldn't be drawn on who those individuals might be.

Mr Hammond believes in the absence of a deal, there will be an extension and so he's suggesting going back to the EU with a new plan that would see the UK stay in the EU's Customs Union to protect UK businesses.

That way, tariffs between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland would be avoided, he argues.