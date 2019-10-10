Rebekah Vardy compares arguing with Coleen Rooney to ‘arguing with a pigeon’

Rebekah Vardy has said arguing with Coleen Rooney would be like “arguing with a pigeon” as the fallout from their highly public dispute continues. Rooney, the wife of former England football captain Wayne, made headlines around the world after alleging she had turned detective to prove Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life. Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie, furiously denies any wrongdoing and said she has hired a cyber security expert to clear her name.

Rebekah Vardy, pictured with husband Jamie, has furiously denied being the source of leaked stories about Coleen Rooney Credit: Ian West/PA

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vardy, 37, revealed what was said in a phone call between the two women after Rooney tweeted her allegations. “I said to her: ‘Coleen, what on earth have you done?’,” Vardy said. “It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: ‘I’m not pointing the finger’ and I said: ‘You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me!’. “I thought she was my friend but she completely annihilated me. She said: ‘You know, I always really liked you, which makes it harder.'” Asked if they argued on the phone, Vardy replied: “That would be like arguing with a pigeon. You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong, but it’s still going to shit in your hair.”

Coleen Rooney claims to have evidence suggesting Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life Credit: Peter Byrne/PA