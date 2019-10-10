Supply of homes coming to market ‘weakest in three years’

The flow of homes coming on to the market is at its weakest level in three years as “endless wrangling about Brexit” continues, according to surveyors.

An overall net balance of 37% of surveyors reported the supply of homes being put up for sale decreasing rather than increasing in September – the weakest reading since June 2016 – the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

Average stock levels on estate agents’ books therefore remain near record lows, its UK housing market survey found.

The number of new inquiries from buyers and agreed sales is also falling back.

Rics said that anecdotal commentary from property professionals points to the cause of the subdued picture being heightened economic and political uncertainty.