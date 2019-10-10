Trump will do 'some financially very strong things to Turkey' if they continue their assault against Kurdish forces

Donald Trump has threatened to do "some financially very strong things to Turkey" if they continue on their assault against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. The US president told reporters outside The White House: "We've won, we beat ISIS and we beat them badly and decisively, we have no soldiers." He added: "I don't think the American people want to see us go back into that area with out military or go back into that area again."

"Let's see what happens, we are possibly going to do something very, very tough with respect to sanctions and other financial things," Trump added. His comments come just days after pulling American troops from their positions near the border alongside their Kurdish allies.

Civilians run to take cover after mortars fired from Syria land in Akcakale, Turkey. Credit: PA

Trump also told reporters that the US had two options, to defeat everyone or to try and mediate the situation. He said: "So you have the military and defeating everybody again or you have the choice of financially doing some very strong things to Turkey so that they take it a little bit easy on competition that I don't think is being fairly treated in many ways."

Trump continued: "We have a very good relationship with Kurds, or we can mediate, I hope we can mediate." Turkey is continuing to pound Syrian regions with air strikes and an artillery bombardment that raised columns of black smoke in a border town and sent panicked civilians scrambling to get out.

Residents of Akcakale, south-eastern Turkey, watch smoke billowing from targets inside Syria. Credit: PA