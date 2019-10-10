- ITV Report
British IS fighters Alexanda Kotey El Shafee Elsheikh in US custody, Donald Trump confirms
The US has removed two British militants, accused of beheading hostages for ISIS from Syria, into American custody.
Britons Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are among several dozen who will be taken into custody by the US military, though it was not known if the pair had already been removed from Syria.
Donald Trump confirmed the move via Twitter, branding the prisoners, "the worst or the worst".
The pair were part of a four-member British cell which was nicknamed the “Beatles” by IS due to their British accents.
Officials say they took El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey out of Syria to an undisclosed location.
President Donald Trump said earlier on Wednesday the US had transferred some IS prisoners amid fears they could escape custody as Turkish troops invade north-eastern Syria.
Turkey on Wednesday launched airstrikes, fired artillery and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after US troops pulled back from the area.
Mr Trump told reporters: “We are taking some of the most dangerous Isis fighters out.”
“We’ve taken them out, and we’re putting them in different locations where it’s secure,” he added.