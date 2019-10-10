Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – October 10

What the papers say – October 10 Photo: PA

The latest moves on Brexit and the footballers’ wives’ tiff between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney dominate the papers today.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the EU insisting there will be no Brexit extension without a new referendum or an election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i says the Tories risk being torn apart over plans for a no-deal Brexit, while the Daily Express says the Government will write a second letter to the EU saying it does not intend to extend the Brexit date beyond October 31.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In the world of WAGs, the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star lead on the Vardy-Rooney spat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, The Independent reports on Turkish forces launching airstrikes against Kurdish fighters in Syria.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times and Metro carry a call from Britain’s chief medical officer for food to be banned on trains to counter obesity.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian carries an investigative report naming the 20 firms responsible for one third of all global carbon emissions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports on a tax overhaul by the OECD to target big technology companies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mail leads with a campaign to increase childhood vaccinations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.