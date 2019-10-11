'I live for him': Daughter of British aid worker killed by ISIS says son inspires her to carry on

The daughter of a British aid worker murdered by ISIS has revealed her son Aiden is what helped get her through her darkest days. Bethany Haines's father David was executed by Mohammed Emwazi, also known as Jihadi John, and the gruesome video was used for propaganda by the so-called Islamic State.

ITV News travelled to Syria with Ms Haines to retrace some of the steps of her father in an effort track down where his body is buried. She visited the site of the Kobane massacre, where more than 200 people were killed by ISIS in the space of just a few days in 2015.

Ms Haines spoke to Adnan Hassen and Jihan Hassen at a memorial ground, and the pair asked Ms Haines what gave her the strength to carry on. The 22-year-old from Perth took out a photograph and told them: "This is a photo of my son.

Ms Haines revealed her son Aiden has got her through the heartbreak of losing her father. Credit: ITV News

"He's four, and without him, he was the reason that I coped and he looks a lot like my dad so in a way it was a bit like having my dad back, so I now live for him and to give him a better future." The brother told Bethany: "I know you have not seen your father's grave, but you will always have the hope that he will come back one day."

David Haines and his daughter Bethany, who is now searching for his remains in Syria. Credit: Handout