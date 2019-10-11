- ITV Report
'I live for him': Daughter of British aid worker killed by ISIS says son inspires her to carry on
The daughter of a British aid worker murdered by ISIS has revealed her son Aiden is what helped get her through her darkest days.
Bethany Haines's father David was executed by Mohammed Emwazi, also known as Jihadi John, and the gruesome video was used for propaganda by the so-called Islamic State.
ITV News travelled to Syria with Ms Haines to retrace some of the steps of her father in an effort track down where his body is buried.
She visited the site of the Kobane massacre, where more than 200 people were killed by ISIS in the space of just a few days in 2015.
Ms Haines spoke to Adnan Hassen and Jihan Hassen at a memorial ground, and the pair asked Ms Haines what gave her the strength to carry on.
The 22-year-old from Perth took out a photograph and told them: "This is a photo of my son.
"He's four, and without him, he was the reason that I coped and he looks a lot like my dad so in a way it was a bit like having my dad back, so I now live for him and to give him a better future."
The brother told Bethany: "I know you have not seen your father's grave, but you will always have the hope that he will come back one day."
Ms Haines was shown inside the home of the brother and sister, where their loved ones have been remembered by a shrine above an archway.
All eleven faces of their family members killed adorn the commemorative artwork.
Inside, Ms Haines was told of the horrors that their family had to endure.
Ms Hassen told Ms Haines: "The comrades were with us. They carried me and my sister. A sniper was shooting at us.
"When we left we saw everyone on the floor - my mother, my brother, his wife, her sons who had been in the car.
"All of them were outside apart from a niece and nephew. They were inside with my cousin and my uncle."
Describing the horrific impact the war has had on their children, she added: "When a child sees someone dying they should cry.
"But our children are no longer like that."