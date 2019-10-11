- ITV Report
Daughter of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with father after more than three years in Iran
The five-year-old daughter of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has returned to the UK.
Gabriella has been living with her grandparents in Tehran and and visiting her mother in the notorious Evin Prison since Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested on spying charges more than three years ago.
But Nazanin and her husband Richard Ratcliffe decided to bring her back home to the UK so she can start school.
Mr Ratcliffe said: "Gabriella came back to us late at night, a bit uncertain seeing those she only remembered from the phone.
"Now she is peacefully sleeping next to me. And I am just watching.
"It has been a long journey to have her home, with bumps right until the end - and I am grateful to all those at the British Embassy and Iranian MFA who helped smooth all those last blockages.
"Of course the job is not yet done until Nazanin is home," he added.
"It was a hard goodbye for Nazanin and all her family. But let us hope this homecoming unlocks another."
Gabriella spent three and a half years living in Iran, visiting her mother in the notorious Evin Prison when the authorities would allow her to do so.
Her ability to speak English is severely diminished, and she will have to relearn how to communicate with her father, said a family statement.
Australia secured the release of two of its citizens from Iran earlier in October.
Jolie King, a dual British-Australian citizen, and her Australian boyfriend Mark Firkin were returned to Australia last week, some three months after being arrested.