Daughter of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with father after more than three years in Iran

Richard Ratcliffe was reunited with his daughter, Gabriella, on Thursday night. Credit: Handout

The five-year-old daughter of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has returned to the UK. Gabriella has been living with her grandparents in Tehran and and visiting her mother in the notorious Evin Prison since Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested on spying charges more than three years ago. But Nazanin and her husband Richard Ratcliffe decided to bring her back home to the UK so she can start school.

Gabriella hugs her father as she arrives back on UK soil. Credit: Handout

Mr Ratcliffe said: "Gabriella came back to us late at night, a bit uncertain seeing those she only remembered from the phone. "Now she is peacefully sleeping next to me. And I am just watching. "It has been a long journey to have her home, with bumps right until the end - and I am grateful to all those at the British Embassy and Iranian MFA who helped smooth all those last blockages.

Mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains in custody in Iran. Credit: PA

"Of course the job is not yet done until Nazanin is home," he added. "It was a hard goodbye for Nazanin and all her family. But let us hope this homecoming unlocks another."

Gabriella has spent so long in Iran she can no longer speak English. Credit: Handout