Solid 18-carat gold debit card could be yours - for £18,750

The gold cards use source-traceable metals. Credit: Royal Mint/PA

Shoppers who like the finer things in life will soon be able to splash out more than £18,000 on a new solid gold debit card. The 18-carat hallmarked card produced by the Royal Mint will be personalised for account holders who "value high-quality luxury items that make a statement". Those wanting to get their hands on one will have to fork out £18,750 - and for bespoke or personalised designs, the costs will be even higher.

The Royal Mint has developed the card along with Mastercard and payments tech firm Accomplish Financial. The Mastercard cards, which are part of an account called Raris, will be personalised for customers, with their name and signature directly engraved into the precious metal.

The Royal Mint has developed the card along with Mastercard and payments tech firm Accomplish Financial. Credit: PA

There are no charges apart from the £18,750 fee, and cardholders do not need to meet any special criteria. As well as being hallmarked by the Goldsmiths’ Company Assay Office, the cards also use source-traceable metals, certified under the Responsible Jewellery Council’s Chain of Custody. The Raris account benefits from zero foreign exchange or transaction fees.

The new Raris gold cards cost £18,750 each. Credit: Royal Mint/PA