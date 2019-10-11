Japan braces for typhoon ahead of weekend as public urged to evacuate

People in the path of Typoon Hagibis have been told to evacuate as the powerful storm bears down on Japan.

Forecasters believe it could dump two feet of rain on parts of the country and bring damaging winds to the Tokyo area this weekend.

Japan’s government has also warned the public to stockpile supplies before it became too dangerous.

The Rugby World Cup and other events were cancelled for Saturday, and flights and train services halted.

“In order to protect your own life and your loved ones, please try to start evacuating early before it gets dark and the storm becomes powerful,” Meteorological Agency forecast department chief Yasushi Kajihara told a news conference.