MPs demand clarity over drone risks and penalties for improper use

More must be done to understand the risks posed by drones to public safety and privacy, with clearer penalties, the Government has been told by a group of MPs. The House of Commons Science and Technology Committee has been looking into the rise of drones, in a bid to address increased fears following a number of near-misses with aircraft. It is calling for a white paper by summer 2020, that sets out plans to integrate drones into society, mitigating the risks while maximising the technology’s potential for innovations like parcel delivery and human transportation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The committee wants to see clarity on penalties relating to improper drone use in a forthcoming Drones Bill, with explicit penalties on using the devices as weapons, disabling in-built safety features and failure to register them. It expressed concern about differing accounts within the aviation community about the likely severity of damage following a drone collision with an airplane, saying there should be extensive collision testing to better understand the risk. The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) welcomed the report, telling the drone industry to “stop downplaying or ignoring the risks”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I am pleased to see the Science and Technology Committee has understood the serious threat posed by drones and recommended measures to keep drones and manned aircraft apart,” said Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton. “We support calls for further assessment of the risks they pose and have renewed our calls for further research into drone-manned aircraft collisions to be carried out urgently. “The drone industry needs to get on board with this and stop downplaying or ignoring the risks. “Comments made by some drone users and the drone lobby to the committee are very concerning and show a deep disbelief that drones could prove dangerous to manned flying. They can do.

Credit: PA Graphics