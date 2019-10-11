Provision of public dental care in ‘crisis’ following government’s plan

The head of the Irish Dental Association (IDA) has criticised government plans to extend free dental care to under-sixes while “failing” to invest and recruit extra dentists. Fintan Hourihan said the proposals in the budget has left the provision of public dental care in crisis. He has called for an immediate recruitment of extra dentists to cope with what he described as the “ever-lengthening” waiting lists for school screening and dental treatments. Speaking at the annual IDA seminar for HSE dental surgeons in Portlaoise, Mr Hourihan said that the IDA will ballot for industrial action in the event that the HSE makes unilateral changes to the terms and conditions of HSE dentists.

The Finance Minister announced that free dental care will be rolled out to children under the age of six. The proposal will not come into effect until September next year. Mr Hourihan accused the Government of expanding the provision of care for children while failing to “adequately” invest in the role that the public dental health service will have. The number of dentists employed by the HSE for school screening has dropped by 23% in the last 10 years. “We have seen documentation confirming that waiting lists of 24 to 30 months now exist for specialist treatments,” he said. President of the IDA group for HSE surgeons, Dr Grainne Dumbleton, said the availability of staff to provide the targeted public dental health service through the HSE is a concern. “We have received reports from our representatives across the country that increasing numbers of children are only being offered examination and dental care for the first time at sixth class (the oldest age group), instead of three age groups,” she said.

Fintan Hourihan said IDA members were worried about the viability of the proposed National Oral Health policy Credit: Gordon MRM/PA