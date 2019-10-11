Regions receiving biggest rise in school funding revealed

The East Midlands and the South West are among the biggest winners out of a government boost to school funding. Both regions will get a 5% increase in per pupil funding in 2020/21, according to figures published by the Department for Education (DfE). A three-year plan to increase school spending by £7.1 billion by 2022/23 was announced by ministers last month. The move came after years of lobbying by heads and teachers for more cash. A breakdown of how the first year of funding will be allocated has now been revealed.

The provisional figures show that the East Midlands will receive an increase of £176 million – a 5% rise per pupil, while the East of England gets an extra £184m, a 4.5% increase per pupil. London’s funding rises by £198m (up 3.2% per pupil), in the North East, school budgets are set to rise by £73m (up 3.8% per pupil), in the North West, there is an increase of £234m (up 4.1% per pupil) and the South East will get an additional £282m (up 4.8% per pupil). In the South West, funding is due to increase by 175m (up 5% per pupil), while West Midlands funding also rises by £175m (up 3.6%). Yorkshire and the Humber will see a rise of £174m (up 4.2% per pupil). Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “I recognise the pressures schools have faced and want them and parents to be safe in the knowledge that all children can get the top-quality education they deserve in classrooms across the country.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.