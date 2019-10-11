Scotland considering legal action to ensure Rugby World Cup decider goes ahead

A war of words has broken out between World Rugby and the Scottish Rugby Union after Murrayfield chief executive Mark Dodson urged the global governing body to see sense and push their win-or-bust showdown with Japan out of Super Typhoon Hagibis' path of destruction.

Dodson made his call as he refused to rule out taking legal action to make sure the climax to Pool A at Yokohama's International Stadium goes ahead.

But that sparked an angry response from World Rugby, who said they were "disappointed" with Dodson's comments after insisting the Scots were happy to sign up to the rules which prohibit pool matches being rescheduled before the tournament.

Scotland could be knocked out of the competition without kicking another ball if the "explosive" super storm forces Sunday's quarter-final decider to be cancelled.

Dodson wants the game pushed back 24 hours, claiming World Rugby would be risking the "sporting integrity" of the competition if they stick to their decision that the game must be played on Sunday or not at all.

The tournament organisers insisted the SRU were happy to sign up to the World Cup's "terms of participation" - which sets out the ban on rescheduling pool matches - before the tournament kicked-off.

In a statement, the governing body said: "It is disappointing that the Scottish Rugby Union should make such comments at a time when we are doing everything we can to enable all Sunday's matches to take place as scheduled, and when there is a real and significant threat to public safety owing to what is predicted to be one of the largest and most destructive typhoons to hit Japan since 1958."