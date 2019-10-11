Casualties rise as Turkey's assault along Syrian border intensifies

Both Turkey and Syria have suffered casualties, as Ankara's military assault along the Syrian border intensifies.

At least 13 civilians on both sides of the border have been killed so far, including six from Turkey and seven in Syria.

Turkey reported its first military casualty on Friday, announcing that one of its soldiers had been "martyred" since its military campaign began three days ago.

At least 227 Syrian-Kurdish militants have been killed in the fighting, according to Turkey's defence ministry, although figures have not been independently verified.