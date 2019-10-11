US suspends tariff hike on some Chinese imports after trade talks

The US is suspending a tariff hike on 250 billion dollars of Chinese imports that was set to take effect on Tuesday as the world’s two biggest economies reached a ceasefire in their 15-month trade war. Donald Trump announced the trade truce in a White House meeting with the top Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, and said he was excited for American farmers. The US president said: "This is just something that is very exciting and I'm very excited actually that we cover a lot more territory than agriculture but I'm very excited for the farmers because there's never been a deal of this magnitude for the American farmer."

The White House said the two sides made some progress on the thornier issues, including China’s lax protection of foreign intellectual property, and China agreed to buy 40 billion to 50 billion dollars of US farm products. But more progress will have to be made on key differences in later negotiations, including US allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He listens during a meeting in the Oval Office Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Trump said: "I don't blame China, I blame the people representing our country, now we have a deal that I think ultimately is going to be fantastic for China and fantastic for the United States." "You’re very tough negotiators," Mr Trump said to the Chinese delegation. Mr Trump has yet to change plans to impose tariffs on December 15 on an additional 160 billion dollars in Chinese products, a move that would extend the sanctions to just about everything China ships to the United States. The December 15 tariffs would cover a wide range of consumer goods, including clothes, toys and smartphones and would likely be felt by American shoppers. Still, nervous financial markets welcomed the prospect of reduced tensions between Washington and Beijing. The two sides are deadlocked primarily over the Trump administration’s assertions that China steals technology and pressures foreign companies to hand over trade secrets as part of a drive to become the global leader in robotics, self-driving cars and other advanced technology.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Credit: AP