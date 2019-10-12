Charles opens up about family, farming and the Duchy of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales is preparing for the day his eldest son will take over the Duchy of Cornwall after spending 50 years in charge of the estate.

Prince Charles hinted it was time for new blood in an interview for a two-part documentary series commissioned by ITV to mark the anniversary.

The first episode, airing at 9pm on Thursday, October 24 on ITV, offers a behind the scenes glimpse into the Duchy of Cornwall which covers more than 130,000 acres across 23 counties.

The Duchy estate was established by Edward III to provide a private income for his son and heir to the throne Edward, later known as the Black Prince, and its purpose remains the same today.

During the 60 minute episode, Charles is seen living up to his reputation as a hands on duke – pruning, hedgelaying and celebrating his 70th birthday with tenants.

Charles took over management of the estate when he was 21 and hopes in his time at the helm he’s supported its people.

“I hope we can help support you a little bit, which is what I’ve been wanting to do all these years,” the prince said in the documentary.