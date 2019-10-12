Ecuador’s army deployed on streets after anti-government protests

Ecuador’s president has ordered the army on to the streets of the capital after a week-and-a-half of protests over fuel prices descended into violence. Masked protesters attacked a television station, newspaper and the national auditor’s office. President Lenin Moreno said a military-enforced curfew would begin at 3pm local time in response to violence in areas previously untouched by the protests. At around 1pm, masked protesters broke into the national auditor’s office and set it ablaze, sending black smoke billowing across the central Quito park and cultural complex that has been the epicentre of the protests.

Anti-government demonstrators begin to disperse ahead of a curfew Credit: Fernando Vergara/AP

About two hours later, a group of several dozen masked men swarmed the offices of the private Teleamazonas television station in northern Quito, set fires on the grounds and tried to break into the building where about 20 employees were trapped. “They’re trying to enter the station, trying to break down the doors, we’re asking for help but the police aren’t coming,” one employee said. A journalist with the newspaper El Comercio told the AP that the paper’s offices in southern Quito were also under attack. The building’s security guards were seized and tied up and attackers were trying to break into offices where journalists were hiding, the reporter said. Mr Moreno appeared on national television alongside his vice president and defence minister to announce that he was ordering people indoors and the army on to the streets.

Anti-government demonstrators build barricades from cobblestones during clashes with the police Credit: Dolores Ochoa/AP