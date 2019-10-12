Europe’s cheapest ski destination revealed

Bansko in Bulgaria is Europe’s cheapest destination for family skiing, according to new research.

Prices for ski essentials, meals and drinks at the resort are nearly half of those at the Continent’s most expensive locations, Post Office Travel Money and Crystal Ski Holidays said.

The typical cost for two adults and two children for six days’ ski and boot hire, lift passes and ski school is £1,250 in Bansko.

A dozen bottles of beer set visitors back just £23 and six lunches on the slopes for four people only cost £155, the report found.