Harry Dunn: Lawyer of woman granted diplomatic immunity after fatal crash contacts bereaved family

ITV News understands that a lawyer representing Anne Sacoolas has made contact with the representative appointed by the family of Harry Dunn.

The lawyer made contact with Radd Seiger, a former lawyer and family friend, who has just landed in the US ahead of the Dunn family - who are due to fly tomorrow.

Radd Seiger told ITV News: “I have just landed on a flight from London and had a very brief phone conversation with the legal team representing Anne Sacoolas.

"We have agreed to meet each other at the earliest possibility as soon as we can co-ordinate our diaries."

It’s the first contact between the two parties since Mrs Sacoolas’ left the UK in the wake of the fatal car crash which claimed the life of Harry Dunn.