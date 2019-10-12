Heavy rain and winds lash Tokyo as typhoon Hagibis approaches

Video report by ITV News Reporter Judith Hill

Heavy rain and strong winds have pounded Tokyo as a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades approached landfall. Typhoon Hagibis, closing in from the Pacific, brought heavy rainfall in wide areas of Japan ahead of its landfall, including Shizuoka and Mie prefectures, south-west of Tokyo, as well as Chiba to the north, which had suffered power outages and damaged homes from last month’s typhoon. Under gloomy skies, a tornado ripped through Chiba on Saturday, overturning a car in the city of Ichihara and killing a man inside, city official Tatsuya Sakamaki said.

The Isuzu River swollen by Typhoon Hagibis, in Ise, central Japan. Credit: Kyodo News via AP

Five people were also injured when the tornado ripped through a house. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Mr Sakamaki said. The rains caused rivers to swell, flipped anchored boats and whipped up sea waters in a dangerous surge along the coast, flooding some residential neighbourhoods and leaving people to wade in ankle-deep waters. Authorities also warned of mudslides, common in mountainous Japan. Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events have been cancelled. Scotland's must-win game against Japan scheduled for Sunday is still in the balance, while qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix at Suzuka has also been postponed. Flights were grounded and train services halted. Authorities acted quickly, with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors. The typhoon that hit the Tokyo region in 1958 left more than 1,200 people dead and a half-million houses flooded. Some 17,000 police and military troops have been called up, standing ready for rescue operations.

A woman films surging waves as Typhoon Hagibis approaches at a beach in Kumano, Mie prefecture Credit: Toru Hanai/AP