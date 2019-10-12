Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies, aged 78

Robert Forster was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Jackie Brown. Credit: AP

Robert Forster, the character actor who saw a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in Jackie Brown, has died aged 78. Publicist Kathie Berlin said Forster died of brain cancer following a brief illness. He was at home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, including his four children and partner Denise Grayson. Condolences have poured on social media. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston called Forster a “lovely man and a consummate actor” in a tweet.

The two met on the 1980 film Alligator and then worked together again on the television show Breaking Bad and its spin-off film, El Camino, which launched on Netflix. “I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood,” Cranston wrote. His Jackie Brown co-star Samuel L Jackson tweeted that Forster was “truly a class act/Actor!!” A native of Rochester, New York, Forster stumbled into acting when in college, intending to be a lawyer, he followed a fellow female student he was trying to talk to into an auditorium where “Bye Bye Birdie” auditions were being held.

He would be cast in that show, that fellow student would become his wife with whom he had three daughters, and it would start him on a new trajectory as an actor. A role in the 1965 Broadway production Mrs Dally Has A Lover put him on the radar of Darryl Zanuck, who signed him to a studio contract. He would soon make his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film Reflections In A Golden Eye, which starred Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor. Forster would go on to star in Haskell Wexler’s documentary-style Chicago classic Medium Cool and the detective television series Banyon. It was an early high point that he would later say was the beginning of a “27-year slump”. He worked consistently throughout the 1970s and 1980s in mostly forgettable B-movies — ultimately appearing in over 100 films, many out of necessity. “I had four kids, I took any job I could get,” he said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune last year. “Every time it reached a lower level I thought I could tolerate, it dropped some more, and then some more. Near the end, I had no agent, no manager, no lawyer, no nothing. I was taking whatever fell through the cracks.”

Forster at the Oscars ceremony in 1998. Credit: AP