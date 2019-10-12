Labour female and BAME MPs call for meeting with Jeremy Corbyn over deselection
Labour BAME MPs have called for a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn on Monday over concerns about the deselection of BAME candidates.
They are also concerned by a number of other selection battles that have turned nasty, involving BAME candidates. Big row afoot.
A Labour source has said: "Momentum/leadership have totally destroyed the selection rules and can't even protect their own people."
Digging further, Kate Osamor's local party is a complex mix of rivalries, with ethnic divisions.
A Labour source suggests that with trigger threshold set at a third of branches, it's easy for one faction to bring a candidate down and "the main victims are BAME and female candidates".
Sample size is small, but there is an argument that a pattern is emerging.
Margaret Hodge, Diana Johnson, Kate Osamor and Emma Lewell-Buck all triggered, all female or BAME with Virendra Sharma facing one in his constituency.
Roger Godsiff is the only white man to be triggered.
And also hearing that the next candidate to be triggered could be Rupa Huq.
Again, a BAME woman.
Too soon to draw empirical conclusions, but if the aim of re-selections is to increase diversity of candidates (as Momentum says), then so far it may not be having the desired effect.
