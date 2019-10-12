Labour female and BAME MPs call for meeting with Jeremy Corbyn over deselection

Diana Johnson, Kate Osamor and Margaret Hodge have all been deselected. Credit: PA

Labour BAME MPs have called for a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn on Monday over concerns about the deselection of BAME candidates. They are also concerned by a number of other selection battles that have turned nasty, involving BAME candidates. Big row afoot. A Labour source has said: "Momentum/leadership have totally destroyed the selection rules and can't even protect their own people."

Roger Godsiff is the only white man to be triggered. Credit: PA

Digging further, Kate Osamor's local party is a complex mix of rivalries, with ethnic divisions. A Labour source suggests that with trigger threshold set at a third of branches, it's easy for one faction to bring a candidate down and "the main victims are BAME and female candidates". Sample size is small, but there is an argument that a pattern is emerging. Margaret Hodge, Diana Johnson, Kate Osamor and Emma Lewell-Buck all triggered, all female or BAME with Virendra Sharma facing one in his constituency.