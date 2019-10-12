London man sentenced to 15 years for firearms offences

A man has been jailed for firearms offences after shots were fired in Leyton, east London. Daniel Fakoya, 18, of Priory Court, E17 was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a further three years on licence, following a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court. He must serve a minimum of 10 years of his sentence.

Fakoya was previously found guilty of several other offences, including

conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with indent, conspiracy to have an offensive weapon – namely two bottles of ammonia – and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs of class A. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking. The court heard that on December 17 2018 at around 11pm, Fakoya was one of three males who arrived in Leyton High Road in a Volvo. They saw a group of males on the street and shots were fired from the car. The group fled but Fakoya and his associates chased two males into an off-licence. However, once inside they could not find them and left. They jumped back into the car and sped away from the scene.

