NHS England chief executive warns school gates are breeding ground for MMR myths

School gates can be a breeding ground for harmful myths about the MMR vaccine, NHS England’s chief executive has warned. This can cause the spread of misinformation and infect parents’ judgment, Simon Stevens said. It is worrying that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the UK is no longer measles-free, he writes in a column in Saturday’s Daily Mail. “Last week it was confirmed that the vaccination rate for two-year-olds getting their first MMR dose has dropped for the fifth consecutive year, hitting 90.3 per cent, leaving one in ten children at risk.

“Crucially, this rate is below the 95 per cent threshold where a critical mass of people is protected, creating a ‘herd immunity’ that keeps the whole population safe.” Mr Stevens says the statistic matters because the lives of children who can not be vaccinated – for example, if they are being treated for cancer – depend on other children having had the vaccination to keep infection at bay. He says getting vaccinated against killer diseases is not only safe but essential to keeping individuals, families and the community healthy. “Dropped rates of vaccination mean many more people are vulnerable and exposed to risk, and all it takes for a whole society to be in danger is for one person to catch a disease and start a contagion,” he writes.

