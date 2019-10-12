Two more men charged with murder of Osvaldo Carvalho in west London

Two more men have been charged with a fatal stabbing on September 24 in Ealing, west London.

Karim Azab, 23, of Olive Road, NW2 and Antoine George, 22, of Greenhill Gardens, Northolt were charged on Friday with the murder of 22-year-old Osvaldo Carvalho.

They will appear separately at Ealing Magistrates’ Court and Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.