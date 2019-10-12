UK Weather Forecast: Many waking up to rain on Sunday

Sunday:

Rain, some heavy, across England and Wales clearing eastwards into the afternoon. Elsewhere, sunny spells and showers, some heavy in the west. Windy in the east for a time.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Continuing unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain. Some fog likely early on Monday and Tuesday. Becoming windy from later on Tuesday. Feeling rather cool.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: