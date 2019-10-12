UK Weather Forecast: Rain in the south. Sunshine and showers elsewhere.

Today:

Southern parts of England and Wales will be mostly cloudy with some rain at times, becoming persistent and heavier this evening. Elsewhere, sunny spells, but also showers, these mostly in the west and north.

Tonight:

A spell of heavy rain for parts of Wales, southern and central England. A few showers in northern UK, but clear spells allowing patchy frost and fog inland

