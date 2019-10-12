'We've not abandoned Kurds,' insists US defence secretary as Turkey offensive continues

Top Pentagon officials have denied the US is deserting its Kurdish allies in the face of a Turkish military offensive - although the future of a counterterrorism partnership with the Kurds was in grave doubt.

"We have not abandoned the Kurds. Let me be clear about that," Defence Secretary Mark Esper told reporters.

"We have not abandoned them. Nobody green-lighted this operation by Turkey - just the opposite.

"We pushed back very hard at all levels for the Turks not to commence this operation," he said.

He spoke shortly before American forces came under Turkish artillery fire at a small outpost in north-eastern Syria.

No Americans were hurt, and the Turks insist the Americans were not targeted. But the strike shows how swiftly the conflict is descending into turmoil.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis sparked by the fighting is already beginning to bite, with tens of thousands of people displaced.