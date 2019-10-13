Canada’s PM Trudeau wears protective vest after unspecified threat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has worn an armoured vest and appeared with a heavy security detail at an election rally.

Officials would not reveal the nature of the threat.

It resulted in a 90-minute delay before Mr Trudeau appeared before about 2,000 supporters who had turned out as the election campaign before the October 21 vote.

Mr Trudeau wore a suit jacket rather than his usual rolled-up sleeves and loosened tie, and was wearing a vest, which was noticeable in photos taken at the event.