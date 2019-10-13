Cardinal Newman to be made a saint by Pope during Rome ceremony

Cardinal John Henry Newman will be made a saint by Pope Francis during a ceremony in Rome attended by the Prince of Wales.

The canonisation of the influential 19th century figure has been hailed by Britain’s ambassador to the Holy See as an important moment in the UK’s relationship with the Vatican.

Charles will lead the UK’s representation at the open-air ceremony in St Peter’s Square, where Pope Francis will declare the cardinal a saint in front of tens of thousands of pilgrims, the first English saint of the modern age.

He said the cardinal had left a “lasting legacy’” as an educator, and the Catholic community owed “an incalculable debt to his tireless work”.

In an article for the website of the daily newspaper of the Vatican city state, L’Osservatore Romano, Charles said the way the theologian had stood up for his “convictions” – famously shocking Victorian society by converting to Catholicism – still resonated today in light of the persecution various groups and individuals faced because of their beliefs.

He added: “In the age when he lived, Newman stood for the life of the spirit against the forces that would debase human dignity and human destiny.

“In the age in which he attains sainthood, his example is needed more than ever – for the manner in which, at his best, he could advocate without accusation, could disagree without disrespect and, perhaps most of all, could see differences as places of encounter rather than exclusion.”