Peterborough half-marathon cancelled over false alarm

The Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough was cancelled just 30 minutes after it was just to begin. Credit: PA

A half-marathon in Peterborough was cancelled because of a false alarm which sparked a "major" armed police response. Organisers initially cancelled the Perkins Great Eastern Run just 30 minutes after it was due to begin, as a man was seen acting suspiciously close to the route. Police said a "major firearms response" was launched, but an investigation found a witness had "misinterpreted" what they had seen. Cambridgeshire Police was called at 9.50am to Alexandra Road, close to the event's route through Peterborough. The event, which was due to begin at 10.30am, was cancelled "in the interests of safety", organisers said, which police said was the right decision as "public safety was paramount."

Organisers said the race was cancelled 'in the interests of safety.' Credit: ITV News Anglia

“We take all calls extremely seriously, even more so in light of recent events across the country,” a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said. “And as a result a major firearms response was launched. “Following a comprehensive investigation it is believed that the witness was acting in good faith but has misinterpreted what was seen.” Cambridgeshire police’s assistant chief constable Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in the race. He said: “I was one of the runners who had spent months preparing for today’s event.

Runners will be refunded entry fees for the race. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“I know that the cancellation will have been incredibly frustrating for all those involved. “However, it was the right decision for the event organisers, working closely with police colleagues, to cancel the race.” Organisers said runners will be contacted next week to “confirm the process for the full refund of entry fees”. Those who were unable to take part can also defer their entry for the 2020 event, organisers added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.