Hong Kong protesters split into small groups to 'maximise disruption'

Demonstrators in Hong Kong have changed tactics and begun protesting in small groups in multiple locations across the city in a bid to cause maximum disruption.

The guerrilla-like tactics displayed on Sunday sought to maximize the disruption and visibility of protests at a time when anti-government demonstrations have, as a whole, been showing signs of flagging as they enter their fifth month.

Pressure from a government ban on the face masks worn by many protesters and extreme violence earlier this month seem to have whittled down protest numbers.

Calls to protest posted online called for gatherings to start at 2pm in dozens of locations, including parks, malls and sports grounds.

That marked a shift from earlier more concentrated rallies in fewer spots.