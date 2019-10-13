Japan: 19 dead and 16 missing in ‘immense’ typhoon floods

Cars stranded on a road as the city is submerged in muddy waters after an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, in Nagano, Japan. Credit: AP

The death toll has risen to 19 in Japan after a powerful typhoon unleashed heavy rainfall on Tokyo and surrounding areas. Kyodo's tally, which compiled various local reports, says about 100 people have been injured and 16 are missing. Government rescue teams have dispatched helicopters and boats to reach people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, part of a major rescue effort in wide areas of the country, including Tokyo and surrounding areas. Helicopters plucked people from their flooded homes on Sunday as rescue efforts went into full force in wide areas of Japan. Public broadcaster NHK reports 128 injured as more details were coming in a day after Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo and moved northward. “The major typhoon has caused immense damage far and wide in eastern Japan,” government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding that 27,000 military troops and other rescue crews were deployed for the operation.

The flooded streets in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. Credit: @ar_kaz/AP

The casualty numbers continue to grow, and the Kyodo report is considerably higher than what the government spokesman gave earlier in the day. Experts have warned from the start that assessing the damage is difficult because the flooding has struck about a dozen rivers, causing some of them to spill out in more than one spot. News footage showed a rescue helicopter hovering in a flooded area in Nagano prefecture where an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, and streams of water were continuing to spread over residential areas. The helicopter plucked those stranded on the second floor of a home submerged in muddy waters. Aerial footage showed tractors trying to control the flooding. Meanwhile, rows of Japan’s bullet trains, parked in a facility, were sitting in a pool of water. A stretch of Fukushima, in the city of Date, was also flooded with only rooftops of residential homes visible in some areas.

Students and residents scoop dirt as the town is flooded due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Credit: Kyodo News/AP

Parts of nearby Miyagi prefecture were also under water. The Tama River, which runs by Tokyo, overflowed its banks. Authorities warned of a risk of mudslides. Among the reported deaths were those whose homes were buried in landslides. Other fatalities included people who got swept away by raging rivers. Suga said that damage to housing from the flooding was extensive but promised recovery was on its way. Around 376,000 homes were without electricity, and 14,000 homes lacked running water, he said. Boats as well as helicopters were sent to the flooded areas, while rescue crew dug through dirt in other areas to try to get people out from homes buried by landslides. Several train service in the Tokyo area resumed early on Sunday morning, although others were undergoing safety checks and were expected to restart later on.

A man battles with his umbrella as he crosses the road in Otemachi district of Tokyo. Credit: AP