Joe Fraser claims GB's second gold at World Gymnastics Championships

Joe Fraser claimed Great Britain's second gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart with victory in the men's parallel bars final.

The 20-year-old from Birmingham nailed his routine to score 15.0 then watched as a series of rivals failed to live up to his total.

Turkey's Onder Ahmet took the silver medal with a score of 14.983 ahead of Japan's Kaya Kazuma, who won bronze with 14.966.

Fraser's success took Britain's total medal tally at the Championships to four after pommel gold for Max Whitlock on Saturday, as well as silver and bronze for sisters Becky and Ellie Downie on bars and vault respectively.