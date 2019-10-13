- ITV Report
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei smashes women's marathon World Record
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei has smashed Paula Radcliffe's marathon World Record which had stood for more than 16 years.
The 25-year-old clocked an impressive two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds in Chicago, beating Paula Radcliffe's best which was set in April 2003.
Kosgei finished a staggering six-and-a-half minutes ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia who clocked 2.20.51, and third placed Gelete Burka, also of Ethiopia in 2.20.55.
The two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds Radcliffe recorded in London had proved unbeatable for 16-and-a-half years.
Radcliffe was present to congratulate Kosgei at the finish, with her record beaten by well over a minute.
Kosgei - who won the Chicago Marathon in 2018 and the 2019 London Marathon - went through the halfway point in 1.06.59 and barely fell off the pace as she pressed on.
The men's race was won in a closely fought battle by Lawrence Cherono in 2.05.45.
The Kenyan finished just one second ahead of second-placed Dejene Debela of Ethiopia, and three seconds ahead of third-placed Asefa Mengstu, also of Ethiopia.
Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah finished eighth in 2.09.58.
The US's Daniel Romanchuk retained his wheelchair title in 1.30.26, almost three minutes ahead of Britain's David Weir, who came second in 1.33.31.
Likewise Switzerland's Manuela Schaer retained her wheelchair title, clocking 1.41.08.
Kosgei's achievement comes on an incredible weekend for marathon running, with Eliud Kipchoge breaking the two-hour barrier - albeit not under race conditions and therefore not a World Record - on Saturday.