Kenya's Brigid Kosgei smashes women's marathon World Record

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei has smashed Paula Radcliffe's marathon World Record which had stood for more than 16 years.

The 25-year-old clocked an impressive two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds in Chicago, beating Paula Radcliffe's best which was set in April 2003.

Kosgei finished a staggering six-and-a-half minutes ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia who clocked 2.20.51, and third placed Gelete Burka, also of Ethiopia in 2.20.55.

The two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds Radcliffe recorded in London had proved unbeatable for 16-and-a-half years.

Radcliffe was present to congratulate Kosgei at the finish, with her record beaten by well over a minute.

Kosgei - who won the Chicago Marathon in 2018 and the 2019 London Marathon - went through the halfway point in 1.06.59 and barely fell off the pace as she pressed on.