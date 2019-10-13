Mountaineer to take charge of UK’s most southerly post office in Antarctic

A mountaineer gearing up to take charge of the UK’s most southerly post office in the wilds of the Antarctic has said it is a privilege.

Port Lockroy is a windswept and snow-clad island the size of a football pitch off the continent’s peninsula which stretches northwards towards South America.

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust chose Kit Adams and other team members to work in sub-zero temperatures, with no mains electricity or running water.

The post office handles around 80,000 post cards a year and is busy with tourists from cruise ships which stop there.

It also receives requests for stamps from people around the world.

Mr Adams, 26, from Newcastle in Co Down, said: “Polar places are something which I am passionate about.

“It is such a unique environment to live and spend such a prolonged period of time in.

“Very few people get to go and even less get to spend such a significant period of time being part of the environment and being able to impart snippets of knowledge.”