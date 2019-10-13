Jacob Rees-Mogg appeals to Brexiteers to trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson as talks reach critical stage

Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued an appeal to Brexiteers to trust Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued an appeal to Brexiteers to trust Boris Johnson as negotiations on a deal with Brussels enter a critical stage. The Leader of the Commons, who was a thorn in the side of Theresa May over Brexit, before joining Mr Johnson’s administration, warned compromise was inevitable if there was to be an agreement. He even hinted he may even have to “eat my words” and support a plan close to Mrs May’s rejected agreement – which he previously described as “completely cretinous” saying it would reduce Britain to a “vassal state”. Mr Rees-Mogg – who previously led the strongly pro-Brexit European Research Group – insisted however Leave supporters could have confidence Mr Johnson would not give too much ground to Brussels in order to get a deal.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was a thorn in Theresa May's side over Brexit. Credit: PA

“I think that he is somebody who even the arch Eurosceptics, even a member of the Brexit Party, can trust and have confidence in,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. His comments will be seen as a sign of nervousness that hardline Tory Brexiteers could scupper any agreement Mr Johnson is able to reach, just as they thwarted his predecessor. The Prime Minister was briefing the Cabinet on the progress of the negotiations – which were continuing over the weekend with UK and EU in Brussels – in a conference call. It comes after the DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds fired a warning shot to ministers that any return to Mrs May’s plan to resolve the issue of the Irish border would not be acceptable to his party. Reports from Brussels suggested the Prime Minister had sought to revive a proposal by Mrs May for Northern Ireland to remain politically in a customs union with the EU, but it would be administered by the UK. The plan would avoid the need for customs controls on the island of Ireland – something the EU is adamantly opposed to.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said Northern Ireland must remain fully part of the UK customs union. Credit: PA

However, Mr Dodds – whose party’s votes may be essential if a deal is to get through Parliament – told the Italian La Repubblica newspaper that Northern Ireland “must stay in a full UK customs union, full stop”. “It cannot work because Northern Ireland has to remain fully part of the UK customs union,” he said. Mr Rees-Mogg refused to be drawn on the detail of what was being discussed in the Belgian capital. “Naturally in the middle of a negotiation these matters are extremely sensitive as everyone is compromising to some degree and therefore to give negotiations the best chance of succeeding, it is best to be discreet about them,” he said. But pressed on whether it could be close to Mrs May’s plan, he said: “We’ll have to find out in a day or two whether I’ll have to eat my words or not – time will tell.” He added: “There’s a line from Churchill saying that he often had to eat his words and he found it to be a very nourishing diet – and that is something that happens in politics.”

