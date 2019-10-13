Teenager arrested after man, 20, dies following street stabbing

A 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was London’s sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, Bexley, south east London, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police forensics officers Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Earlier, on Sunday morning, two men were stabbed outside a butcher’s shop in Tottenham, north London. The men, aged 40 and 29, were suffering from knife injuries after police found them outside West Green Halal Meat and Groceries store at around at 9.35am. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said. On Saturday afternoon, a man was left fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in Whitechapel, east London, after a reported fight on Turner Street.

London homicides in 2019 Credit: PA Graphics

He remains in a critical but stable condition. Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken into custody, the Metropolitan Police said. Elsewhere in the city, a man thought to be in his early 20s was stabbed several times at Westfield Shopping Centre in Shepherd’s Bush on Saturday evening. His injuries are not life-threatening, the force said. On Thursday, two teenagers were stabbed to death within hours of each other in the capital.

Officers at the scene Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA