Traditions of the Queen’s Speech and State Opening of Parliament

Traditions surrounding the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech can be traced back to the 16th century. Filled with pomp and ceremony, it marks the start of the parliamentary year, while the Queen’s Speech sets out the Government’s agenda and outlines its proposed policies. The event is the only regular time when the three parts which make up Parliament, the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons, come together. The ceremony has existed in its current form since 1852, when the Palace of Westminster was rebuilt after the 1834 fire.

Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Lords during a previous State Opening Credit: Carl Court/PA

What will happen? The ceremonial event will begin with the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, during which she will be escorted by the army’s Household Cavalry. The 93-year-old monarch will enter Westminster through the Sovereign’s entrance, located at the base of Victoria Tower, and move to robing room. While wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, she will lead the procession through the Royal Gallery to the House of Lords. It is here that one of the more unusual traditions begins.

Black Rod knocks on the door to the House of Commons before the Queen’s Speech Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA