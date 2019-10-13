Two dead in hotel collapse in New Orleans

Two people are dead and one is missing after a hotel collapsed in New Orleans. A large section of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction beside the city’s historic French Quarter collapsed amid blinding dust and flying debris. Rescue workers searched the largely unstable building for one person still unaccounted for, while nearby buildings were evacuated. A 270-foot construction crane – one of two still looming over the multistory building – also was dangerously unstable, fire officials said.

A large portion of the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed. Credit: AP

The hunt for the missing was suspended at nightfall over safety concerns. A statement from the project contractor said its representatives would work “throughout the night” with emergency officials on a plan to stabilise the building. “I heard a huge noise and thought it was a plane crashing,” said Sue Hurley, a 68-year-old guest at a hostel across the street that shuddered with the force of the collapse. Ms Hurley said she was reminded of news accounts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. WWL-TV aired and tweeted a viewer’s dramatic video of upper floors falling on top of each other before one side of the building crashed to the street.

Debris hangs on the side of the building Credit: David Grunfeld/The Advocate/AP